Company Makes Window Stickers Of Gov. Andrew Cuomo Watching Family Gathering From Outside

A company in New York made window stickers of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to make it appear as if he is spying inside homes on Thanksgiving, The New York Post reported.

Custom 716, a Buffalo-based design firm, designed the sticker to poke fun at Cuomo for demanding families not gather in large groups so as not to spread the coronavirus, according to the Post. (RELATED: New York Sheriffs Refuse To Enforce Cuomo’s Thanksgiving Gathering Restrictions)

The firm’s description of the Cuomo sticker on its website states, “Great for all gatherings, sure to get laughs, great for your business or your home! $10 and I will mail it to you for free, or pick up is available. Located in North Tonawanda, NY.” The firm also gives potential customers the opportunity to bypass the shipping fee by using a promo code.

“It’s your family, it’s your home, it’s your table — these are all environments where you feel safe and that’s the beauty of Thanksgiving. Your safe zone is not a safe zone, your safe zone is dangerous this year,” Cuomo said in a phone conference briefing with reporters Thursday, according to the Post.