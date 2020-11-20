CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 252 UPDATE: We’re Stacking Up Victories, And The Beer Will Be Flowing This Weekend

It’s day 252 of coronavirus isolation, and we’re stacking up victories.

It's seriously almost insane to say out loud that we've been dealing with this situation for a staggering 252 days!

That’s nearly eight and a half months! Stop and think about that for a second. That’s nothing short of absolutely insane.

We’ve had some ups and we’ve had some serious downs. Now, it’s November 20, and it’s starting to feel like we’re stacking up some victories.

Wisconsin football is rolling again, college basketball starts next week and life feels good all the way around.

In fact, as you’re reading this, I’m on a plane bound for Texas for a few cold beers. It’s going to be my first time in The Lone Star State, and I couldn’t be more excited.

The great people of Texas have always held a soft spot in my heart for their fierce independent attitude. It seems borderline poetic that I’m headed there as we’ve been fighting this war for 252 days.

We can’t live in fear forever, folks. Yes, we have to be smart, but we can’t stay in our basements until we die of old age.

That’s no way to live. I enjoyed the hell out of last weekend drinking a few beers as the Badgers beat Michigan. Now, I’m headed to Texas for a major event, and I’m sure I’ll have a few beers Saturday when Wisconsin plays Northwestern.

Things are going well, and that’s a reason to celebrate!