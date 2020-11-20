EXCLUSIVE: Will We See Megyn Kelly Return To Cable News? She Says Not So Fast

Journalist Megyn Kelly told the Daily Caller during a sit-down interview that fans should not expect to see her back hosting a cable news show.

Kelly spoke with the Daily Caller’s media reporter Shelby Talcott about her move from cable news to independent journalism after parting ways with NBC News in 2018. After some time away from the world of journalism, Kelly made a successful, surprise return on YouTube in 2019, garnering exclusive interviews that included Joe Biden-accuser Tara Reade.

Shortly following her YouTube launch, Kelly announced the start of her own media company, “Devil May Care Media,” in Sept. 2020, declaring it a place of “No B.S. No agenda” and “No corporate overlords.” Kelly told the Caller that she’s loving the newfound freedom of podcasting and having her own company, and did not seem in any hurry to get back to her roots of cable news shows. (You can listen to her podcast ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’ here on Apple Podcasts.)

“I was done with cable news, certainly broadcast news,” Kelly said as she looked back on her departure from NBC News. “I don’t think the broadcast channels are for somebody like me, I’m just too much of a fireball, you know? I just call it like I see it, and not everybody likes that. You can get away with that more on cable, but where am I gonna go? I can’t go back to Fox, for many reasons.”

“CNN and MSNBC are out of the question. In no world would I ever go there, right? I’d have to buy them, right, like it would have to be my channel,” she continued. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Goes After The Media For Active Bias)

Kelly added that over time, she’s realized that it’s “not really for” her.

“Like, I did the cable thing, and I did it at the very top levels and I did really well at it. And that chapter of my life is over,” she said emphatically.

Kelly did not rule out being seen as a guest on other people’s cable news shows, but made a reminder that she’s already “hosting her own show now.” And this show, she pointed out, is under her very own media company.

“I just don’t see myself doing anything in the future that I don’t own,” according to Kelly. “There’s no reason for me to. I don’t want to be controlled by anybody else. I want to be able to offer my own editorial the way I see it. And I – I don’t get along with bosses, Shelby. It hasn’t gone so well!,” she joked. “It’s gotten a little rocky for me and some bosses over the years, so I think I need to skip that phase now!”

“Now I’m my own boss. It’s working out much better,” Kelly declared. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Megyn Kelly Broke Free Of Corporate Media. Now She’s Giving Them Hell)

As for the future of Megyn Kelly? She says it lies within her new media company, her podcast and “whatever grows out of that.” She’s hopeful that the company will expand, but doesn’t want to “get ahead of” herself. Kelly added that eventually, she’d “like to do something that helps restore some pipeline within the media field – some journalism.”

That, however, has yet to be completely figured out. For now, Kelly says, “This is where I want to be.”