‘Deeply Concerning’: Federal Election Commission Chair Trey Trainor On Voter Chaos, Foreign Influence Accusations

Trey Trainor, the chairman of the Federal Election Commission, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about ongoing allegations of voter fraud, restoring trust in America’s democratic process and more.

The Trump campaign held a press conference Thursday to discuss voter fraud, potential foreign influence and ongoing lawsuits in states like Pennsylvania. Sidney Powell, one of the campaign’s attorneys, said there was a “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States.”

“I think it’s very crucial that they present the evidence,” Trainor said about allegations of foreign interference. “I think it’s crucial that they present the evidence to a court — not necessarily to the media.” (RELATED: Trump Campaign Says It Has Uncovered Enough ‘Fraud’ To Overturn Election Result)

“It is deeply concerning that those accusations have been made,” he added. “One of the things I find most fascinating about it is when the claims of Russia collusion were made against the Trump campaign, we spent about three years investigating it. When the claims are made on the other side by Republicans that interference has taken place in our election, it’s been immediately dismissed by most of the media.”

Trainor discussed more of the campaign’s evidence, whether he has been briefed on the ongoing allegations and more.

