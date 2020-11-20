REPORT: Police Say Remains Found In Murder Investigation Point To Cannibalism

A 41-year old German man arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder was reportedly interested in cannibalism.

Bones belonging to a 44-year old unidentified man were reportedly found in Berlin near the home of the 41-year old man, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The 41-year old was arrested at his home on suspicion of murder with sexual motives, according to the same report.

Remains in German murder case show signs of ‘cannibalism’ https://t.co/xJOXeEmkYE — Guardian news (@guardiannews) November 20, 2020

“The suspect had an interest in cannibalism,” Martin Steltner, a spokesman for the Berlin prosecutors’ office said Friday, according to the AP. “He searched online for the topic.”

Prosecutors said there is evidence of “cannibalism,” according to the AP. (RELATED: Man Reportedly Attacks Jewish Student With Shovel As He Enters Synagogue In Germany)

The two men were allegedly in touch with each other online but it is unclear if the deceased individual had an interest in cannibalism as well, according to the same report.

Five years ago a German police officer was convicted of murder for reportedly killing a man he met online in a chat forum dedicated to cannibalism, the AP reported.

In 2006, Armin Meiwes was found guilty of murder for killing a man he had met online and eating him, according to the AP.