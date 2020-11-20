Future House Colleagues Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ilhan Omar Trade Jabs On Twitter

Future House colleagues Republican Georgia Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar got into it on Twitter Friday after Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler tweeted about Omar.

The back-and-forth began after Loeffler tweeted about her opponent in the Georgia Senate runoff race, Raphael Warnock.

“It’s no wonder The Squad fully supports @ReverendWarnock: He totally supports their dangerous & extreme agenda. And @IlhanMN completely agrees with his disgraceful comments about our active service members, veterans, and their families.”

Loeffler was referring to comments Warnock made in 2011 during a sermon during which he reportedly said there is a conflict of interest between serving God and the military, and that one can’t do both, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Omar defended Warnock in a tweet Wednesday, saying he was quoting the Bible. (RELATED: The Georgia Senate Race Is More Important Than The Election. But Where Does Trump Fit?)

Omar responded to Loeffler’s Friday tweet, calling Loeffler a fear monger.

“Blatant lies from the disastrous, insider trading, Qanon conspiracy supporting, fear mongering, appointed Kelly. Pro tip: to win an election you run on ideas, debate your actual opponent and defend your record, not run against the Squad. Ask Trump, he f#%d around and found out.”

Loeffler responded, calling Omar an “unabashed anti-Semite” and suggested she be expelled from Congress.

Omar then offered Loeffler “help writing [a] real clap back” in a follow up tweet.

Greene then jumped in the mix, telling Omar to “back down.”

“You married your brother, so you’re disqualified from running your mouth,” Greene added.

Omar replied and called Greene “the crazy lady” and said that “things might be different where you come from” but that Greene has to “get off the looney train.”

Greene shot back at Omar, who is from Somalia.

“Don’t even get me started on where you come from. We don’t marry our brothers here in America, so I’m not sure who you’re calling crazy.”