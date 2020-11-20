Editorial

Actress Jane Lynch Says She Would ‘Jump At The Chance’ To Be The Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Actress Jane Lynch really would love to be the next host of “Jeopardy!”

Lynch said she would “jump at the chance” to replace beloved Alex Trebek, according to excerpts from a radio interview on Boston’s Magic 106.7. Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8.

“I would jump at the chance to (host ‘Jeopardy’),” Lynch said on the radio show, according to the excerpts. “Absolutely, I would do it in a New York minute.” (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Want ‘Reading Rainbow’ Star LeVar Burton To Replace Alex Trebek)

Lynch was listed by Odds Shark as a potential for the next host.

Lynch also would step aside if “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton was interested.

“But I also have been reading on Twitter, they’ve been bouncing names around, and I thought LeVar Burton would be very good,” she reportedly added. “He’s a brilliant guy, he taught a lot of kids to read…I think it would be a great extension of the service that he’s providing the world. But of course, if they asked me, you bet I’d do it.”

Burton’s name has been thrown around by fans on Twitter. “Jeopardy!” fans also started a Change.org petition on behalf of the “Star Trek” actor. The petition had over 100,000 signatures at the time this article was published.

I guess Lynch would probably make a good host. I don’t really have any negative opinions of her, but I think they could find somebody better. The fans are right on the money with Burton though. His credentials make it seem like he would be a great pick as a replacement host.