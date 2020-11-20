REPORT: Husband’s Fingerprints Found On Murder Weapon Of Cam-Girl Wife

The fingerprints of Jeff West, who was charged in 2018 for the murder of his wife, Kat West, have been reportedly found on a bottle of Lucid Absinthe which is believed to have been used by Mr.West in the blow to his wife’s head, Al.com reported.

Both Steven Payne and an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency print examiner explained to jurors on Thursday how the fingerprints of Jeff West on the liquor bottle could easily be revealed to be some of the strongest evidence against Jeff West in the murder case, Al.com reported.

On Thursday, jurors listened to 90 minutes worth of an interview with Jeff West, conducted by Sgt. Mike Melhoff, a @CaleraPolice officer. Here’s my full recap of the Kat West murder trial. @CBS_42 https://t.co/Apo8RA36HY — Malique (@MaliqueRankin) November 20, 2020

The way the fingerprints of Jeff West’s left thumb and left ring finger are situated on the liquor bottle reportedly indicated that West might’ve been holding the bottle upside down. Meaning, instead of holding the bottle from it’s base, it was held from the “throat” of the bottle, an analyst explained, Al.com reported.

Jurors were shown screenshots of text messages between the couple, dating as far back to December and even in the week leading up to the death of Kat West, Al.com reported.

A text message from Kat West on Jan 6 said “this is the last time you will guck (sic) me over. You promised.” Kat West continued, according to Al.com, “You don’t want me fine. Someone will.”

“I always want you,” Jeff West answered.

Kat West also reportedly sent Jeff West an emoji of the middle finger in a text, while at some point during their messages she eventually replied, “stop texting,” Al.com reported.

Kathleen Dawn, "Kat" West, was an exhibitionist who was found dead face down and half naked across the street from her home on Jan. 13. 2018, Fox News reported.