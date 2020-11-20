‘Outrageous’: Lawyer For Epstein Victims Calls Out Prince Andrew For Failing To Cooperate With Investigators Despite Promise

The lawyer representing several victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein criticized Prince Andrew for not speaking with United States authorities one year after after he promised he would, The Daily Mail reported.

“How outrageous that it’s been a year since Prince Andrew publicly promised to co-operate with law enforcement investigating all those who enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual assaults on hundreds of women and girls,” Lisa Bloom, the victims’ attorney, said according to The Daily Mail. “He simply has not kept that promise. Meanwhile, the six victims I represent struggle to repair their lives.”

The Duke of York, a former friend to the late sex offender, left public life after a Newsnight interview with BBC’s Emily Maitlis, reported The Daily Mail.

“We implore Prince Andrew to submit to an interview with the FBI investigation of Ghislaine Maxwell and other accused co-conspirators, to tell what he knows, to turn over documents and evidence, and to instruct his staff to do so as well,” Bloom said, according to The Daily Mail.

Authorities are investigating Maxwell for procuring the teenage girls Epstein abused. (RELATED: Read The Transcripts Ghislaine Maxwell Fought To Keep Sealed)

“It is never too late to do the right thing,” Bloom said.