Man Pleads Guilty To Helping Set Minneapolis Police Precinct Ablaze During Floyd Unrest

A man who was charged with helping set fire to a Minneapolis police precinct during May unrest pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Bryce Williams, 26, allegedly ignited a molotov cocktail and handed it to a fellow violent demonstrator who then hurled the incendiary device at the law enforcement headquarters, according to the New York Post. The 26-year-old was booked for conspiracy to commit arson following the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, the Post reported.

Bryce Williams Pleads Guilty To Role In Burning Minneapolis Police Station https://t.co/a2H9cdLYTb pic.twitter.com/U22z7SoqyO — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) November 20, 2020

Williams was also suspected of hurling a box onto a fire that raged near the precinct, according to the Post. A total of three other men were arrested in connection to the same crime for scaling a fence and torching the building, the Post reported. (RELATED: Woman Who Allegedly Torched Atlanta Wendy’s Following Rayshard Brooks’s Death Is Out On $10K Bond)



The 26-year-old is thus far the only one in the group to plead guilty for a role in the unrest, according to the New York outlet.

