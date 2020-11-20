REPORT: Man With Three Previous DUIs Kills Elderly Driver In Collision While Double The Legal Limit

A New Jersey man who killed an elderly driver in a crash, during which his blood alcohol content was double the legal limit, pleaded guilty Thursday to death by auto, reported the New York Post.

Douglas Thompson allegedly had three previous DUI convictions and is facing five years in prison for the latest incident, according to the Post. (RELATED: Deleware Man Busted For Driving Lawnmower Drunk, Receives Fifth DUI)

New Jersey man facing prison time after his fourth DUI turned fatal https://t.co/zxwkdHcDKf pic.twitter.com/wm8qTj7Qs8 — New York Post (@nypost) November 20, 2020

Thompson rear-ended Thomas Marciano, who was 65 years old, in Oct. 2019. Marciano died weeks later becaus eof his injuries, according to the Post.

Thompson’s blood alcohol content when the crash occurred was reportedly 0.17 percent, more than double New Jersey’s 0.08 blood alcohol content limit, the Post reported.

Prior to the incident, Thompson admitted to having “six, maybe seven” beers.

Thompson’s license was allegedly revoked at the time of the incident.

“Is it true that this will be your fourth offense?” asked Superior Court Judge Guy Ryan to Thompson, reported by the Post.

As a result of the incident, prosecutors are anticipated to recommend Thompson be sentenced to five years in prison.

Ocean County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy also recommended that Thompson lose his driver’s license for at least 15 years, according to the Post.