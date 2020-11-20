Saints Put Drew Brees On Injured Reserve, Out For Three Games

New Orleans Saints’ star QB Drew Brees has been placed on the team’s injured reserve and is expected to miss at least the next three games.

“Saints officially have placed Drew Brees on injured reserve, meaning he’s out a minimum of three weeks,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared Friday on Instagram about the 41-year-old veteran New Orleans quarterback’s status. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It all comes following the team’s battle last week against the 49ers, when Jameis Winston took the field instead of Brees to lead the team to victory against San Francisco after halftime, according to CBS Sports.com. (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

After the game, Saints’ coach Sean Payton said that Brees “took a heavy shot in the first half.”

“He felt it was really impacting him… (and said) ‘I don’t feel like I’m capable of playing,'” he added. “And that happens sometimes.”

Later, ESPN‘s Ed Werder reported that the Saints’ QB had reportedly suffered “multiple ribs fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side.”

National Insider for the NFL Network, Ian Rapoport, has reported that the Saints will start Taysom Hill on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.