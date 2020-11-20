PREVIEW: Wisconsin Is Going To Annihilate Northwestern

Wisconsin is going to destroy Northwestern this Saturday in Evanston.

The Badgers are currently 2-0 and the Wildcats are 4-0. By any measurement, this game is more or less the B1G West title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You best believe my guys will show up and show out in impressive fashion to take care of business.

I want to be clear here. I respect the hell out of the program that Pat Fitzgerald has built at Northwestern. Few coaches do more with less than he does.

Plus, Peyton Ramsey is a hell of a fun quarterback to watch play, and he immediately elevated the offense when he arrived.

Make no mistake about it, Northwestern is legit.

It still won’t matter this Saturday. Wisconsin is built for the spotlight. It’s what we do. It’s who we are.

We’re molded for the biggest stage in sports, and Northwestern just isn’t. That’s the reality of the situation.

Graham Mertz, Jake Ferguson, our unit of running backs, the receivers, both sides of the line, our whole defense and everyone else will be ready to roll against the Wildcats.

You dismantled Illinois and murdered Michigan like it was a casual event. While Northwestern is substantially better than both, I’m still not sweating.

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Wisconsin wins 35-14. You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on ABC.