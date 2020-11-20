Report: Liam Hemsworth Sells Burned-Out Malibu Home He Shared With Miley Cyrus For $3.6 Million

Liam Hemsworth reportedly has sold the burned-out Malibu home that he shared with Miley Cyrus for $3.6 million.

Sources confirmed to People magazine in a piece published Friday that the 30-year-old actor sold the former superstar couple‘s home in October to an unidentified buyer in an off-market deal. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

The “Hunger Games” star originally bought the 7.4-acre home in 2014 for $6.8 million, according to Variety magazine.

But in 2018 a massive wildfire struck the area and destroyed a huge portion of the home where the “Midnight Sky” star and Hemsworth lived.

“The Last Song” star, at the time, shared a photo on Instagram of the destruction and talked about it was “going to be a journey to rebuild.”

“Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” Liam wrote at the time. “I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

As previously reported, Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus back in August 2019 shortly after reports surfaced the two had split up. The couple had been married nine months. According to TMZ, their divorce was official in January.