Sen. Rick Scott Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott tested positive for coronavirus Friday and said he will be self-quarantining and working from home.

Scott released a statement Friday morning, saying he tested positive for COVID-19, saying that he is feeling fine while experiencing mild symptoms. Scott had previously tested negative multiple times in the previous day, but the first positive test came back Friday.

“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning. I am feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms. I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to DC,” Scott said in a statement.

Scott was elected to lead the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) during the Republican leadership elections on Nov. 10. (RELATED: Dem Rep. Cheri Bustos Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

Democratic Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos was the last member of congress to test positive for coronavirus, making an announcement Monday that she will be working from home until she recovers. Bustos serves as the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).