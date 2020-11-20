Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s Son, Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Andrew Giuliani, Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s son and a President Donald Trump aide, tweeted Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19, Politico reported.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” Giuliani tweeted.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing. — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) November 20, 2020

Giuliani is the most recent in the president’s administration and campaign to test positive for the virus in the span of three different White House coronavirus outbreaks, Politico reported. Giuliani was at the Thursday press conference at the Republican National Committee’s base in Washington D.C. where his father spoke about voter fraud claims. (RELATED: Think Things Couldn’t Get Any More Bizarre? We Now Have Rudy Giuliani Going Full ‘My Cousin Vinny’ At A Press Conference)

It’s not clear if Giuliani’s son was infected with coronavirus when he was working on the job, Politico reported. Giuliani’s news came while his father is overseeing the Trump campaign’s lawsuits that contest the 2020 election results.

“Any positive case is taken seriously. Contact tracing has been conducted by the White House Medical Unit consistent with CDC guidelines to stop further transmission and appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made,” Judd Deere, a White House spokesperson, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Giuliani was among White House staffers who didn’t wear a mask last Friday when Trump was talking about Operation Warp Speed and what it was doing for a coronavirus vaccine, Politico reported. Giuliani wrote that he had “not heard from anyone else who has tested positive at this point,” in a text message to Politico.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.