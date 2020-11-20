Santa Has ‘Innate Immunity’ And Won’t Be Spreading COVID-19, Fauci Shares

Dr. Anthony Fauci said kids need not worry about whether or not Santa Clause will get coronavirus because he has “innate immunity.”

"Santa [Claus] is exempt from this [COVID-19] because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity," Dr. Anthony Fauci shared with USA Today in a piece published Friday.

"Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases added.

The comments come as Christmas is fast approaching and kids are reportedly worried about whether jolly old Saint Nicholas could himself get the virus there by being unable to deliver presents to millions of children around the world, the piece noted. Or have the virus and unknowingly spread it to the households he’s visiting on his busiest night of the year.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston also helped put to rest any worries kids might have about the elves coming down with COVID-19 and said they have been doing a good job of keeping themselves protected.

“I hear the ventilation in Santa’s workshop is not the best, and opening windows in North Pole winter is problematic,” Hotez shared. “The good news is that mask compliance there is pretty good, and the elves are committed to social distancing. Mrs. Claus has implemented a program of regular testing and the reindeers now lead contact tracing.”