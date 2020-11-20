Vox Co-Founder Reportedly Leaving Company For NYT Opinion Section

Ezra Klein, a co-founder and editor-at-large of Vox, is reportedly leaving the publication, journalist Yashar Ali wrote Friday.

Klein is leaving to work at The New York Times’ opinion section, Ali wrote. The move comes just after another Vox co-founder – Matt Yglesias – announced he is leaving the company, too. Yglesias plans to write on Substack, a platform that is becoming common for those leaving traditional media companies. (RELATED: Vox Editor Rings In New Year By Spreading Fake News In Viral Tweet)

Ali cited “three sources familiar with” Klein’s plans. Vox did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Vox Media has struggled amid COVID-19, laying off 6% of its workers in July after furloughing some employees in May.

“It goes without saying by now that COVID-19 has had an impact that no one could have anticipated,” Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff wrote in a prior memo. “While our work and efforts have never been stronger or more relevant, Vox Media is not exempt from the pain caused by the wake of the pandemic.”

In addition to writing for the NYT, Klein will have his own podcast, according to Axios. His current Vox podcast “The Ezra Klein Show” will be cancelled, but the company has plans to launch a new show in 2021.

Lauren Williams, Vox.com’s editor-in-chief and senior vice president, is also leaving the company, Axios reported. She will be starting a non-profit news publications that aims to focus on “civic journalism tailored to black communities,” Axios wrote.

After struggling amid the pandemic, Bankoff noted that the company plans to reinstate some benefits that had been cancelled due to COVID-19. These include promotion increases and 401(k) matches at 2%. Additionally, all employees are receiving about $1,000 at the end of the year, Axios noted.