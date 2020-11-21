Clemson Vs. Florida State Postponed

Clemson won’t play Florida State as scheduled Saturday.

The ACC announced early Saturday morning that the game between the Tigers and Seminoles has been postponed because of “both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ACC didn’t state how many players specifically might be impacted by coronavirus.

I’d encourage everyone to read the entire statement from the ACC. It doesn’t make much sense, and goes out of its way to provide as little details as possible.

I honestly have no idea what is going on right now, but this is one hell of a bomb to start the weekend. I’m sitting here in shock.

Trevor Lawrence also doesn’t seem very happy.

Man, we were ready to play. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) November 21, 2020

We’ll see if the game ends up being played, but Clemson needs to play as many games as possible. With a loss on the resume from Notre Dame, the Tigers don’t have any margin for errors.

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation as we have them.