Start Your Weekend With The Best Moments From ‘Red Dawn’

It’s Saturday in America, and we have a great way for everyone to start off their weekend.

There’s no better way to get fired up this fine Saturday morning than with the best moments from “Red Dawn.” (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Of course, we’re talking about the original 1984 film starring Charlie Sheen and Patrick Swayze. The iconic film centers on a group of young men and women waging guerrilla warfare from the Rocky Mountains after a communist invasion of America.

It’s pretty much the dream scenario for every 13-year-old boy to ever live in America. Having said that, let’s dive in and enjoy some of the best moments from the legendary film.

I remember where I was the first time I saw “Red Dawn.” I was sitting in a hotel room with my mom while traveling.

I was a super young kid. I mean, I had to have been about five or six. It’s one of the first movies I ever remember, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever.

I spent the next several years shooting soda cans with a Ruger 10/22 pretending they were communist invaders.

So, if you have a little free time this weekend, do more than just watch the best moments and fire up the entire 1984 classic. It’s one of the best movies ever made, and that point isn’t up for debate. It’s just a fact.