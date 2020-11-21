It’s Another Great Saturday Of College Football In America

Ladies and gentlemen, we made it to another Saturday of college football in America.

Despite the fact that several games have been canceled and postponed because of coronavirus, we still made it to a Saturday of college football games.

It’s important to remember in life that sometimes you’re going to get knocked in the chin. That’s just part of life.

That’s just part about being a man. That’s just part about being an adult. What you don’t do when you get knocked in the teeth is sit around and sulk.

You get up, dust yourself off and get back to work. Yes, there are a bunch of games canceled thanks to our good friend coronavirus.

However, we can’t sit around and sweat it. We have to put a smile on our face, enjoy the games we do have and crack a few beers along the way.

Hell, we have two powerhouse games today in the Big 10. Ohio State plays Indiana and Wisconsin plays Northwestern. Both of those games are going to amp my pulse up, and I know I won’t be the only one who feels that way.

So, understand we’re in a rough patch right now in the sport, but we still have plenty to be happy about. Crack a beer, enjoy the day and let’s have ourselves a hell of a Saturday!