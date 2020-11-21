The Seahawks Beating The Cardinals Gets Solid TV Ratings

The Seattle Seahawks beating the Arizona Cardinals got big TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the "Thursday Night Football" matchup between Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray peaked with an average of 10.164 million viewers on Fox.

Wilson and company took care of business to earn a 28-21 win.

These ratings are very strong for the NFL and Fox, and it’s not hard to see why so many people were interested in tuning in.

The game between the Seahawks and Cardinals featured two of the best gunslingers in the NFL.

There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like a great quarterback matchup, especially one that includes Russell Wilson.

That man isn’t just a football player. He’s a freak of nature and people love watching him play. There’s no doubt about that at all.

While I was worried about NFL ratings earlier in the season, it’s pretty clear the big names and big games are still drawing plenty of viewers. That’s great news for everyone involved.