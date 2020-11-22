Accessorizing Your AirPods Is Easy With Deals Like These On Sale Ahead Of Black Friday

When it comes to wireless buds, none can quite compare to Apple AirPods Pro. Perfect for commuting, travel, working out, or shutting out distracting chatter, these earbuds boast active noise cancellation (ANC) for immersive audio that you can switch on and off. Always delivering dynamic sound with powerful bass, these pods also have Adaptive EQ that literally tunes the music based on how your specific ear shape receives sound. They’re pretty impressive.

But just like any other high-end electronics you use, pairing these ‘buds with the right accessories can enhance their performance and make them all the more fun to use. And we’ve found 10 must-have AirPods accessories you definitely won’t want to pass up.

Earhoox 2.0 AirPods Attachment (2-Pack) – $15.99

If the thought of one of your AirPods falling out of your ears keeps you up at night, these Earhoox attachments will ensure they don’t go anywhere. Designed specifically for AirPods, these little guys conform to all ear shapes and sizes, never interfere with sensors or sound, and are even sweat and waterproof.

Get them at 20% off here.

AirPods Pro Accessory Bundle – $14.99

This 4-in-1 accessory bundle ensures your AirPods will stay safe and sound at all times. Whether you’re cycling, jogging, or just running to the grocery store, this safety bundle provides you with a protective case, a carabiner, an anti-loss rope (perfect for all those butterfingers out there), and a silicone earbud holder. In other words: those buds aren’t going anywhere.

Get the accessory bundle at half-off here.

Aduro AirPods 8-Piece Accessory Bundle – $9.99

Specifically designed for AirPods, this eight-accessory bundle gives you all the tools possible to ensure your AirPods stay safe and in excellent condition. From its rugged silicone case and watch strap holder to its sport-style ear hooks that keep the buds snugly in your ears, this package has it all. And with all the fun colors and designs to choose from, your gadgets will be seriously stylin’.

Get the bundle here at over 60% off.

Wireless Charger for Apple Airpods + Phones – $16.99

Never get caught with dead buds again with this incredibly convenient wireless charger designed for Apple AirPods! Simply stick your AirPods in their case and put it directly onto the charger. You can also use it to juice up your iPhone with an 8mm induction distance. And while it can deliver a super-fast charge, it never damages your electronics or other foreign objects.

Get it for over 60% off here.

CarryOn: Genuine Leather Case for AirPods Pro – $23.99

Embrace your love of classic style with this genuine leather case designed specifically for Apple AirPods. Not only do they keep your pods super safe and secure, but they also come with a bronze hook you can conveniently attach to your backpack, belt, or whatever else. Plus, it’s compatible with wireless charging.

Get it here for 20% off.

AirPod Charger – $31.99

This charger makes juicing up your AirPods on the go easier than ever. Whether you’re commuting to work or heading out on an epic road trip, this charger comes with a stand and car mount that lets you keep your pods charged without you having to remove your Earhoox attachments.

Get it here for just over 30% off.

Earhoox: AirPod Survival Kit – $39.99

Upgrade your already-awesome AirPods with this stellar accessory suite, complete with ear hooks, a magnetic strap, a protective case, and a charging dock that never requires you to remove any attachments.

Get the entire kit for 20% here.

Ballistic AirPods Pro Case – $11.99

If you want to ensure your AirPods stay in tip-top shape, this protective case by Ballistic is the way to go. Designed to house your pods in their charging case, this lightweight cover keeps things safe and secure while you’re working out, traveling, or whatever else. Simply attach it to your backpack or beltloop with its built-in carabineer and put your extra accessories, like your ear tips, in its extra compartment.

It’s 40% off when you get it here.

Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro – $28.99

Made for fool-proof wireless charging, this little gadget is designed specifically for AirPods and AirPods Pro, ready to juice things up at a moment’s notice. And with its super-sleek, lightweight design and convenient LED indicator light, charging from home or on-the-go has never been easier.

Get it here for nearly 20% here.

