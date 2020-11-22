Chris Christie Calls Trump Legal Team A ‘National Embarrassment’

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called President Donald Trump’s legal team “a national embarrassment” during a Sunday morning appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

Christie’s comments came after Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell suggested Saturday that Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was bribed into certifying the state’s election results, which narrowly went to President-elect Joe Biden.

The former governor called the insinuation “outrageous conduct by any lawyer.”

“They won’t do it inside the courtroom,” Christie said, referring to some aspects of the Trump campaign’s election fraud contentions. “They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud and they don’t argue fraud.”

WATCH:

“The president has had an opportunity to access the courts,” Christie said. “If you have got the evidence of fraud, present it. And what happened here is quite frankly, the legal team has been a national embarrassment.”

Christie went on to say that while he has been a Trump supporter and voted for him twice, “elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen.”

“You have an obligation to present the evidence,” he said before referring to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s back-and-forth with Powell last week. “The evidence has not been presented, and you must conclude as Tucker Carlson even concluded the other night, that if you are unwilling to come forward and present the evidence, it must mean the evidence doesn’t exist.” (RELATED: ‘I’m A Little Jealous’: Sarah Sanders Reacts To ‘Astonishing’ Difference In Press Treatment Of Biden)

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey joined just a handful of Senate Republicans on Saturday to congratulate Biden for his victory and call on Trump to accept the result.