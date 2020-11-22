Get Early Access To Black Friday Deals With This Classic Turntable, Now Just $65!

Whether you’re listening to classic rock tunes or bangers that were released this year, playing them on a turntable just sounds better. But, if pulling out your parents’ old dusty record player isn’t all that appealing, this Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable lets you stream your favorite music the old-fashioned way without a single cobweb in sight.

A perfect combination of vintage and modern, this state-of-the-art turntable lets you experience streaming music in that classic way you love. Simply connect the device to your playlists via Bluetooth, and you’re ready to go. Whether you choose to listen by connecting the player to another device, or to your home sound system via RCA outputs, one swift move puts all your songs right at your fingertips. You can even connect it to an exterior Bluetooth speaker to get things really bumping.

Unlike the old-school record players, this turntable does more than just spin. The device also features two built-in stereo speakers, auto-stop, a stylus cartridge for record playing, a DC 12V transformer, a 45RPM adaptor, L/R RCA output jacks, a DC-in power jack, and music playback. This way, you can choose to play records or stream your digital playlists whenever the mood strikes.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for someone that “has everything”, or you’re looking for an excuse to upgrade the way you listen to your favorite tunes, the Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable is always a home-run. The reviews speak for themselves!

“It’s a great gadget for the price. It’s portable. No need for speakers, but has the option to plug into a system. Pretty cool.” – Jacob S.

“Great product. easy to use.” – Eugene L “This has been a very good intro record player. Really enjoying playing our old collection. Bluetooth makes streaming easy and even has a built-in speaker for a more mono experience, but that is good too; brings us back to the old days. Great quality for the price. Would recommend this to anyone looking for a basic player.” – Greg J. Act fast! Get a pre-Black Friday price on the Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable, on sale for $65 bucks! Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

