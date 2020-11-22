Biden Spokesperson Kate Bedingfield: Biden ‘Does Not Have Any Concern’ Over Trump Campaign Lawsuits

Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said that the president-elect “does not have any concern” about legal challenges brought by the Trump campaign’s legal team.

President Donald Trump has yet to formally concede to Biden, instead choosing to launch a series of lawsuits in key swing states alleging fraud and irregularities.

Asked by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” about whether Biden regrets not going to court to “protect his victory” and “force the transition to begin,” Bedingfield brushed off any worry.

“No. He does not have any concern,” she said. “I think what we’ve seen over the course of the last few weeks are these lawsuits, these lawsuits from the Trump campaign and their allies have been laughed out of court. They are getting no traction.”

The Biden advisor cited Georgia election results being reaffirmed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp as well as the popular and electoral vote totals.

“So no, we have absolutely no concern that this is going to have any outcome on the election itself,” Bedingfield told Wallace before asserting that Biden suing the General Services Administration would not be “a panacea.”

“It is not going to suddenly move things forward,” she said. “What will move things forward is the GSA administrator signing the piece of paper, you know, the statute says that it’s her obligation to ascertain the apparent winner of the election.”

“I don’t think there’s anybody in the world who would suggest except maybe the folks around Donald Trump that Joe Biden was not the apparent winner of this election,” Bedingfield added. (RELATED: Chris Christie Calls Trump Legal Team A ‘National Embarrassment’)

The latest in a series of legal defeats for Trump’s campaign came Saturday when a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Pennsylvania’s certification of election results.