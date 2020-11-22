Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey Congratulates Biden, Urges Trump To ‘Accept The Outcome’

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey urged President Donald Trump to “accept the outcome” of the election and congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for his victory.

Citing the Saturday night decision by U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann to dismiss the Trump campaign’s attempt to block certification results in Pennsylvania, Toomey contended in a statement that the president had “exhausted all plausible legal options.”

Read my statement on today’s Pennsylvania federal court decision, and congratulating President-Elect Biden: https://t.co/tCCXWxIUoR pic.twitter.com/MaxfHCtK1x — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) November 22, 2020

“With today’s decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania,” Toomey wrote.

The Pennsylvania senator called the ruling the latest in “a series of procedural losses” for Trump’s campaign, contending that together they “confirm that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and will become the 46th President of the United States.”

“I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. They are both dedicated public servants and I will be praying for them and for our country,” he continued.

After going through a list of Trump administration accomplishments, including the appointment of three Supreme Court justices and “forging historic peace agreements in the Middle East,” Toomey suggested that Trump should “accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process” in order to “ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments” and “help unify our country.” (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy: Republicans May ‘Run The Floor’ In The House)

The Pennsylvania Republican joins Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Utah’s Mitt Romney, Nebraska’s Ben Sasse, and Maine’s Susan Collins as the only GOP senators to congratulate Biden.

Toomey intends to retire from the politics when his term expires in 2022.