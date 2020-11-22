Man Saves His Dog From An Alligator In Incredible Viral Video

One man has gone viral for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by Juan Vidal, a man ripping a cigar jumped into some water to save his young puppy from an alligator.

Most impressively, during the rescue effort, the man never dropped his cigar. Watch the incredible moment unfold below.

saved the puppy from getting eaten by an alligator and never dropped his cigar, a true legend pic.twitter.com/ryRSfZqOsy — juan vidal (@itsjuanlove) November 22, 2020

Folks, good luck finding a better video than that one on the internet today. That was an incredible video.

It just goes to show that the bond between a man and his dog is unbreakable. That dude didn't even hesitate to jump into the water.

He grabbed his dog, kept ripping on his cigar and saved the puppy from certain death. If that's not awesome, then I don't know what is.

If you don’t find that video awesome, then you probably don’t have a heart. Also, if you’re not willing to fight an alligator to save your dog, then you’re not the kind of man I want as a friend.

Major props to this dude for giving us something to smile about this Sunday. He’s a hell of a good dude.