REPORT: Authorities Hunting ‘Aggressive’ Coyote That Has Attacked Multiple Residents

Local authorities launched a search for an “aggressive coyote” Saturday after reports that several residents of the town of Stoneham, Massachusetts had been bitten by the animal, Newsweek reported.

Local officials believe that there is just one coyote, and that the animal has been wandering in the area surrounding Stoneham Oaks Golf Course and Stoneham Arena, Newsweek reported.

“This animal is clearly aggressive, and we urge residents to please be aware of this situation and report any sightings of this coyote to us promptly. Above all else, please stay far away from this animal,” James McIntyre, Stoneham Police Chief said, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: Incredibly Rare Albino Buck Spotted In Woman’s Snow-Covered Backyard)

Two incidents were reported on Thursday, while another was reported early Saturday evening. The first incident happened around 8 p.m. near Stoneham Arena, according to Newsweek. The victim reported that the animal had bitten him in the back of his shoe, but he did not sustain any injuries from the bite. The second incident happened about an hour later, though the victim reported that the animal only tugged and did not bite him, according to the same report.

The third incident on Saturday evening involved a woman sustaining minor injuries after being bitten by the animal in the Stoneham Arena parking lot, Newsweek reported.

“This one’s just unusual; it’s very people friendly,” Animal Control Officer, Brian Johnston said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “It doesn’t run away. What they described to me is that it’ll back up about three to four feet, just stand and stare and then just saunter off.”

Officer Johnston explained that coyotes are generally scared by loud noises and bright lights and usually try to steer clear of humans, but that this particular coyote was “bold”.