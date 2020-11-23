Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy To Cameo In Fox News Media’s Upcoming Christmas Movie

Fox & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt will have cameos in Fox News Media’s first Christmas film, which begins airing November 26.

The film “Christmas in the Rockies” is being produced by Brain Power Studio, in association with Fox Nation and INSP Films, according to a press release. This is an original movie for Fox News Media and it will stream on Fox Nation exclusively on demand through November 2021. After that, the movie will be remain on the platform for streaming purposes.

Doocy and Earhardt will have small appearances in the film, which is “a story about the importance of family,” the narrator of the film says in a trailer.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The movie is complete with lumberjacks, financial troubles and a romantic interest, the press release notes. Doocy and Earhardt will play customers of “Jolly Lumber” who end up inviting the main character, Katie Jolly, “to join the signature morning hosts on the curvy couch in New York City.”(RELATED: Fox Nation Host Joey Jones: ‘When Something Goes Wrong, Someone Has To Respond’)

Jolly is “a driven young woman with aspirations to leave her small town of Homewood and the family business behind for a career in New York City,” according to the press release.

“Katie’s dreams come to a halt when her father’s sudden injury leaves the future of the company on her shoulders. Saddled with Jolly Lumber’s looming financial troubles, she must also navigate the complexities of love and family as well as the pressure to win the annual Lumberjack Competition,” it adds.

Fox Nation is continuing to expand its Christmas collection and recently bought the rights to “Christmas on the Range” and “Christmas on the Coast.” The online streaming service is expanding its entertainment content section rather than its opinion shows, according to Mediaite.