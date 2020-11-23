Alabama Is Number 1 In The Week 12 AP Poll, Ohio State Is 3rd

Alabama is still the top team in college football.

The week 12 college football AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and the Crimson Tide were sitting at the top. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M rounded out the top five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Wisconsin dropped all the way to 18 after a humiliating loss to Northwestern this past Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

There wasn’t a ton of movement in the poll, and I’m not surprised at all that Alabama is still at the top.

The Crimson Tide aren’t going to lose a regular season game, and it’d be shocking if they drop from the top spot before the playoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

I’m really curious to see if Ohio State is able to get to number one if the Buckeyes finish out the regular season undefeated.

OSU beat a damn good Indiana team this weekend, but they showed some flaws against the Hoosiers. It’s now clear you can put points on the board against the Buckeyes, but they’re still a dominant offense.

They’re also not going to lose before the playoff. Things are stacking up nicely for the players in Columbus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

As for Wisconsin, I have no words to describe what happened Saturday against the Wildcats. It was embarrassing and that’s putting it lightly.

I’m a broken man after Wisconsin lost to Northwestern (many say the greatest NW team ever). I could point out we played without our top WRs, we’re battling COVID and more, but I don’t believe in making excuses. We got out ass beat, and it’s that simple. https://t.co/UTIrqe2KtL — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2020

Let us know what you think about the rankings in the comments below!