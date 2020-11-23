Alabama Leads The Latest National Title Odds, Ohio State Is 2nd

Alabama is favored to win the college football national title.

In the latest odds from SuperBook Sports, the Crimson Tide are at 6/5 to bring home the title this season. Ohio State is second at 9/5 and Clemson is third at 6/1.

The rest of the college football field is far behind.

New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports: Bama 6/5

OhSt 9/5

Clem 6/1

UF, ND 18/1

Cincy 30/1

A&M, BYU, Ore 40/1

OU, USC 50/1

N’wern 60/1

Wis 100/1

Miami 200/1

Coastal, Marsh, UGA, Wash 300/1

Aub, Boise, Ind, Tex 500/1

Iowa, ISU, Nev, SJSU 1,000/1

UNC 2,000/1

Utah 5,000/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 22, 2020

It’s hard to see a situation unfolding where Alabama, OSU or Clemson doesn’t take home the trophy. It’s really hard to see a fourth team doing that at the moment.

Alabama and OSU pretty much have cupcakes to the playoff. I wish I could sit here and say Wisconsin can hang with the Buckeyes, but does anyone believe that after this past Saturday?

Even Northwestern isn’t going to be able to go shot for shot with Justin Field and company. There’s just too much talent on the field for the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes to lose before their respective conference title games.

The most fascinating part about these odds is that Notre Dame isn’t even close to Clemson, despite the fact the Fighting Irish beat the Tigers.

It goes to show the oddsmakers think Trevor Lawrence is that big of a difference maker. He plays in the ACC title game, and I’d be shocked if Clemson lost.

