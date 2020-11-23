Editorial

Alabama Leads The Latest National Title Odds, Ohio State Is 2nd

Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Alabama is favored to win the college football national title.

In the latest odds from SuperBook Sports, the Crimson Tide are at 6/5 to bring home the title this season. Ohio State is second at 9/5 and Clemson is third at 6/1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The rest of the college football field is far behind.

It’s hard to see a situation unfolding where Alabama, OSU or Clemson doesn’t take home the trophy. It’s really hard to see a fourth team doing that at the moment.

Alabama and OSU pretty much have cupcakes to the playoff. I wish I could sit here and say Wisconsin can hang with the Buckeyes, but does anyone believe that after this past Saturday?

Even Northwestern isn’t going to be able to go shot for shot with Justin Field and company. There’s just too much talent on the field for the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes to lose before their respective conference title games.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

The most fascinating part about these odds is that Notre Dame isn’t even close to Clemson, despite the fact the Fighting Irish beat the Tigers.

It goes to show the oddsmakers think Trevor Lawrence is that big of a difference maker. He plays in the ACC title game, and I’d be shocked if Clemson lost.

Let us know in the comments who you’re taking!