Colin Kaepernick Releases Training Video After Joe Burrow Suffers A Season-Ending Injury

Colin Kaepernick released a new training video Monday.

Following Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s ending because of injury Sunday, Kaepernick tweeted a video of himself throwing passes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former 49ers quarterback, who kicked off the national anthem protests, captioned it in part, “Still going hard 5 days a week.”

Seeing as how this is all over Twitter right now, let me go ahead and squash any speculation before we get out of control.

The Bengals aren’t going to sign Colin Kaepernick. I don’t care how many training videos he tweets. The man hasn’t played in years.

The idea that the Bengals are going to sign him when their season is already over is laughable. It’s downright delusional.

Colin Kaepernick will never play in the NFL again. It’s that simple. His career is over, and he has nobody to blame but himself.

 

People will continue to get spun up, but it’s not going to happen. Dream all you want to, but some of us live in a world grounded in reality.