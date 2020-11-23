Colin Kaepernick Releases Training Video After Joe Burrow Suffers A Season-Ending Injury

Colin Kaepernick released a new training video Monday.

Following Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s ending because of injury Sunday, Kaepernick tweeted a video of himself throwing passes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former 49ers quarterback, who kicked off the national anthem protests, captioned it in part, “Still going hard 5 days a week.”

1,363 days of being denied employment.

Still putting in work with @E_Reid35

Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady#StopRunning pic.twitter.com/iMeJ03IRuB — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 23, 2020

Seeing as how this is all over Twitter right now, let me go ahead and squash any speculation before we get out of control.

The Bengals aren’t going to sign Colin Kaepernick. I don’t care how many training videos he tweets. The man hasn’t played in years.

The idea that the Bengals are going to sign him when their season is already over is laughable. It’s downright delusional.

MRI revealed more damage than anticipated: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues in his knee as well, per @Ben_Baby and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Colin Kaepernick will never play in the NFL again. It’s that simple. His career is over, and he has nobody to blame but himself.

People will continue to get spun up, but it’s not going to happen. Dream all you want to, but some of us live in a world grounded in reality.