The College Football Playoff Won’t Expand This Season

The College Football Playoff won’t be expanding this season.

There's been some serious chatter and speculation about expanding the field past four teams because of complications from coronavirus. Well, it's officially not happening.

The committee released a statement Sunday about potentially expanding the field, and told fans, “The CFP management committee considered expanding the College Football Playoff this year and decided against it. The year 2020 has been one of uncertainty and change, but we are not changing the playoff format.”

2020 has changed so much for so many, including the #CFBPlayoff. In advance of the first selection committee meeting of the season, the CFP has prepared a short Q&A to shed light on what may be different this year. READ MORE » https://t.co/9Qr4w7bCUz pic.twitter.com/jq4HaLbhPg — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 22, 2020

Well, I’m not sure how realistic expansion ever was, but it’s officially dead in the water. The field will stay at four teams.

While I’m sure expansion is imminent at some point, it’s clearly not happening in 2020.

It makes sense to stick with the current format. Trying to expand the field on incredibly short notice is a recipe for disaster.

Now, the field will stick with four teams starting with the semi-finals January 1. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that coronavirus doesn’t cause games to be canceled or postponed. That’d be a nightmare.

We need the playoff to happen, and it looks like everyone involved is doing everything they can to make that happen.