College GameDay Will Be In Tuscaloosa For Alabama Vs. Auburn

College GameDay is headed to the SEC this upcoming Saturday.

The popular ESPN college football event announced late Saturday night that it was headed to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This was an obvious pick for ESPN, and I’m sure it was a super easy decision for them to make. The Iron Bowl is one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports.

We’re talking about two historic college football programs, two amazing fan bases and there is so much vitriol shared by both teams towards each other.

While I’m sure the Crimson Tide will absolutely smack the Tigers this Saturday, it’ll still get the entire state fired up.

GameDay 100% made the correct decision by pulling the trigger on going to Tuscaloosa. Sometimes, decisions are obvious and easy.

I can’t think of any other way to describe GameDay headed to Alabama. You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on CBS!