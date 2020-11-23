Decades-Old Cartridge Sets New Record For Most Expensive Video Game Ever Sold At Auction

Someone purchased a sealed copy of Nintendo’s “Super Mario Bros. 3” for $156,000 at Heritage Auctions on Friday, making it the most expensive video game ever sold, according to Fox Business Network.

The Dallas-based Heritage Auctions sold the original “Super Mario Bros.” for $114,000 earlier this year, which was the previous record, Fox Business Network reported. (RELATED: Pigeon Sells For Almost $2 Million After Intense Bidding Feud)

“We couldn’t be more pleased about breaking the world record for the second time in the same year,” said Valarie McLeckie, Heritage Auctions’ Director of Video Games, in a statement. “That said, it’s no surprise that another Mario game, which so many of us grew up with, would set the new bar.”

“While the condition of the game is remarkable, what makes this copy even more singular is the layout of the packaging itself: Exceedingly rare are sealed copies with the word ‘Bros.’ formatted to the left, covering one of Mario’s signature white gloves,” according to the statement. “Collectors have spent years looking for such a version — the earliest in the Super Mario Bros. 3 production history – and usually come up empty-handed.”