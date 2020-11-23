Former President Barack Obama’s recent comment that the internet poses the “biggest single threat to democracy” could foreshadow impending moves to limit free speech. Social media companies already have broad moderating powers under a law that asks them to monitor harmful information, even collaborating between companies to censor “collaborated inauthentic behavior.”
Here’s How ‘Disinformation’ Might Become The Defining Free Speech Issue Of Our Time
Adam Barnes Contributor
