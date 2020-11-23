Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Analysis

Here’s How ‘Disinformation’ Might Become The Defining Free Speech Issue Of Our Time

Big Tech CEO's Testify Before Senate On Section 230 Immunity

(Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Adam Barnes Contributor
Former President Barack Obama’s recent comment that the internet poses the “biggest single threat to democracy” could foreshadow impending moves to limit free speech. Social media companies already have broad moderating powers under a law that asks them to monitor harmful information, even collaborating between companies to censor “collaborated inauthentic behavior.”