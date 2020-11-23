Eddie Van Halen’s Custom Ferrari 550 Going Up For Sale

Eddie Van Halen’s custom Ferrari he reportedly took very good care of is going up for sale and for the right offer one fan could drive away in it.

The late legendary guitarist's custom 550, that he reportedly used to race his brother in, is going up for auction at GottaHaveRockandRoll.com, according to TMZ in a piece published Monday.

Eddie's 6-speed race car comes all decked out with custom racing seats along with the original registration in the rocker's name.

You Can Buy Eddie Van Halen’s Ferrari!!!!! https://t.co/YPn8IQQnbA — 93.7 The River (@937TheRiver) November 23, 2020

The piece noted, the car is reportedly in incredible shape with only 28,000 miles and was recently serviced by a top Ferrari mechanic.

For fans interested, the bidding for the wheels starts Wednesday and will run through December 4. The custom Ferrari is expected to go for anywhere between $250,000 and $350,000.

Van Halen‘s custom car isn’t the only thing going up for sale, other items include a signed concert ticket, a vintage signed debut album inner sleeve signed by Eddie, Alex Van Halen, Michael Anthony and David Lee Roth, used tour guitar pick of Eddie’s and more.