Elderly Man Retrieves 71-Year-Old Wedding Ring With Help From Neighbor’s Metal Detector

A Rhode Islander helped his 93-year-old neighbor find his lost wedding ring after a tireless search using his metal detector, CNN reported.
When James Crowley, 93, was raking leaves outside his home in Westerly, he noticed his wedding ring was missing, CNN reported. His daughter, Deidre Miguel, wanted to help her father find his missing wedding ring, the outlet reported.
“My mother passed away six years ago,” said Miguel, “and that made it even harder. If she was still around, she would just say ‘Don’t worry about it!’ but that ring is their bond right now.” (RELATED: Julianne Hough Says She’s Self-Isolating Without Husband, Calls It ‘A Magical Time’)
“I have the Cadillac of metal detectors,” said Ryan Ledbetter, who helped a fellow Rhode Island resident find the wedding ring he had worn for more than 70 years. https://t.co/sX0ITEJhi0
— CNN (@CNN) November 23, 2020