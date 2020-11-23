Elderly Man Retrieves 71-Year-Old Wedding Ring With Help From Neighbor’s Metal Detector

A Rhode Islander helped his 93-year-old neighbor find his lost wedding ring after a tireless search using his metal detector, CNN reported.

When James Crowley, 93, was raking leaves outside his home in Westerly, he noticed his wedding ring was missing, CNN reported. His daughter, Deidre Miguel, wanted to help her father find his missing wedding ring, the outlet reported.

“My mother passed away six years ago,” said Miguel, “and that made it even harder. If she was still around, she would just say ‘Don’t worry about it!’ but that ring is their bond right now.” (RELATED: Julianne Hough Says She’s Self-Isolating Without Husband, Calls It ‘A Magical Time’)

Miguel asked in Facebook’s Westerly group if anyone had a metal detector and explained the situation, according to CNN. A neighbor, Ryan Ledbetter, replied, “I have a Cadillac of metal detectors.”

Crowley said he was going to put his metal detector away for the season until he saw Miguel’ post, CNN reported. The next day, he arrived at the Westerly home – the same one Crowley built for his now-deceased wife – and found the ring about 10 minutes after Crowley had stopped searching, CNN reported.

Crowley plans on getting the ring re-sized so it does not fall off again, CNN reported.

“First time in 71 years that ring was off my finger,” Crowley told the outlet. “I really missed it.”