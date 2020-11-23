Florida Quarterback Kyle Trask Is The Heisman Favorite

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is the man favored to take home the Heisman Trophy.

In the latest odds from FanDuel, Trask is at the top of the board at -140. Mac Jones is at +300 and Justin Fields is at +400. No other player is even close. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve speculated before, Trask has a very real chance of winning the prestigious award. He’s playing out of his mind for the Gators right now, and Florida has a real shot of winning the SEC.

If that happens and the Gators punch their ticket to the playoff, then Trask could easily end up as the Heisman winner.

However, you’re really kidding yourself if you think Fields is out of this race just because he dropped down the board.

He didn’t play great against Indiana and made some foolish mistakes, but that dude is on a different level when it comes to playing football.

He’s one of the most dominant quarterbacks I’ve ever seen, and OSU will almost certainly not lose before the playoff.

Anyone who thinks Fields is out of this race doesn’t know what they’re talking about.

Let us know in the comments who you think will win the award. It’ll be a fun race as we near the finish line.