REPORT: GOP Plans To Block Certain Biden Cabinet Picks, Dems May Offer ‘Sacrificial Lamb’

Members of the GOP Senate majority are discussing the possibility of not confirming certain nominations President-elect Joe Biden will make to both his cabinet and the judiciary, according to a new report from Axios.

Senate aides involved in the discussions reportedly say that the top targets will be appointees who were loud critics of Trump or played a key part in impeachment hearings, according to Axios. Some names that were mentioned include Sally Yates, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Susan Rice, Axios reports. (RELATED: Biden’s Pick For National Security Adviser Sent Classified Emails On Clinton’s Server, Hyped Fake Trump-Russia Collusion Story)

New: Republicans are quietly preparing to torpedo some of Joe Biden’s prospective Cabinet, agency and judicial nominees if the GOP keeps its majority, aides involved in the discussions tell me https://t.co/kiqVexeZJR — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) November 22, 2020

Republicans are also reportedly concerned about lower-profile nominees to judicial positions or solicitor general who could erase conservative gains on deregulation and social policy. GOP staffers are already conducting opposition research and planning hearing questions for some of the more objectionable leaked candidates, Axios is reporting. (RELATED: Biden Transition Fails To Disclose Tony Blinken’s Involvement In Lucrative Consulting And Private Equity Firms)

Democrats are floating the possibility of nominating a “sacrificial lamb” that they know Republicans will refuse to confirm in hopes that such a move would ease the process for other appointees, Axios reports. However, sources tell Axios that a move like that isn’t one Biden would typically make. Former Senate historian Don Ritchie said to Axios that most Presidents have typically gotten roughly 95% of their nominees approved.