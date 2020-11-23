REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Being Constantly Filmed To Avoid Suicide Like Jeffrey Epstein

Disgraced entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein is reportely being constantly watched while in prison to make sure nothing goes wrong.

Weinstein, who was convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree, was assigned an officer whose job is to follow the former Hollywood producer anywhere he goes, according to a report published Sunday by TMZ. Weinstein is currently serving out his 23-year prison sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

On top of the regular surveillance cameras, a correctional officer also has a camera on Weinstein at eye-level, according to law enforcement sources, TMZ reported. It could be a body cam, or a hand-held camera, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Cites History Of Philanthropy, Deteriorating Health In Request To Be Released From Jail)

Officials are reportedly concerned that things could take a turn for the worse if they take their eyes off Weinstein, according to TMZ.

Officials also want to have as much visual evidence as possible in case something does go wrong, the outlet reported. The move is a way to protect the prison officers if something like Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide were to happen, according to TMZ.

Weinstein is currently serving his 23-year prison sentence after he was convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree back in February. As previously reported, the jury decided to acquit Weinstein on the charges of rape in the first degree and predatory sexual assault at the time.

Weinstein is also facing 11 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles.