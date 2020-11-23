House Democrat Committee Chairs Send Letter To GSA Administrator Asking Why Transition Process For Biden Has Not Begun

A group of Democratic House committee chairs sent a letter to General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily Murphy asking her to explain why the Biden-Harris transition team has not had access to transition resources.

The letter was sent Monday afternoon by Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, Appropriations Committee’s Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee Chairman Mike Quigley, and Oversight and Reform Committee’s Government Operations Subcommittee Chairman Gerald E. Connolly, and it urged Murphy to brief the group tomorrow on why the Biden-Harris transition team has not been able to access millions of dollars of funding for their transition.

“We cannot wait yet another week to obtain basic information about your refusal to make the ascertainment determination,” the group wrote in the letter. “Every additional day that is wasted is a day that the safety, health, and well-being of the American people is imperiled as the incoming Biden-Harris Administration is blocked from fully preparing for the coronavirus pandemic, our nation’s dire economic crisis, and our national security.”

President-elect Joe Biden met with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Wilmington, Delaware, for the first time since winning the Nov. 3 election Friday. Biden has since named his nominees for multiple cabinet positions. (RELATED: Biden To Meet With Pelosi, Schumer For First Time Since Election)