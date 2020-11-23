Archaeologist Believes House Under Ancient Convent Is The Childhood Home Of Jesus Christ

A professor of archaeology and history from Reading University in England has been studying a house for the last 14 years that he believes to be the house of Jesus Christ, CBS News reported.

The house that professor Ken Dark has been studying is found under the Sisters of Nazareth convent located in central Nazareth, Israel. The house is located near the well known Church of the Annunciation, where Christians believe the angel Gabriel visited Mary and told her that she would be with child, CBS News reported.

“You’re not going to find an inscription saying this is the house of Jesus,” Ken Dark stated.

The building that professor Dark has been studying can be dated back to first century AD, and comes across as “a typical family home of its time and place.”

“There was nothing unusual about it. It’s not pitifully poor, but there’s no sign of any great wealth either. It’s very ordinary,” Dark said. “If this is the childhood environment of Jesus, there’s no reason to believe he grew up in anything other than a very typical Galilean rural home of its time.”

Dark said that one reason he believes this is the childhood home of Jesus is the quality of the construction of the house – which would coincide with what we know about Joseph being a craftsman, CBS News reported.

Dark notes that the site had been ignored after an influential archaeologist from the 20th century waved it off.

Dark said that despite the evidence he has found, it is “by no means a conclusive case.”

“On the one hand, we can put forward a totally plausible case that this was Jesus’ childhood home. But on the other hand, actually proving that is beyond the scope of the evidence. It’s debatable whether it would ever be possible to prove that,” Dark noted.