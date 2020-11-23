Ken Jennings Named Temporary ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Former “Jeopardy!” contestant Ken Jennings will temporarily replace Alex Trebek when filming resumes on Nov. 30.

The news was announced Monday on the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account.

We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced. pic.twitter.com/0MdGqnzp3R — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 23, 2020

Besides Jennings, there will also be other guest hosts during the new season.

“Alex believed in the importance of ‘Jeopardy!’ and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a statement. “We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved.”

Trebek passed away after battling pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8. Trebek hosted the game show for a record-setting 37 years. (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Spent His Last Day ‘Watching The Horizon’ With His Wife)

Jennings responded to the news on his personal Twitter account.

“There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I’m honored to be helping ‘Jeopardy!’ out with this in January,” Jennings tweeted Monday.

I’m glad “Jeopardy!” will be returning, but there’s still a part of me that knows it will not be the same without Trebek. Jennings is a close second considering he has pretty deep ties to the show, but it’ll still be weird to watch.

I’m happy they are taking their time to find a replacement.