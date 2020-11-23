Learn Why This Innovative Lighter Earned Over $300K On Kickstarter

Have an accidental collection of dinky lighters hanging out in random drawers around the house? While these lighters are easy to get your hands on and carry around, they’re hardly useful, especially when you’re trying to light a candlewick deep down in a glass votive. But how else are you supposed to light the darn thing?

If you think you’ve witnessed all there is to see when it comes to “lighter technology,” think again. This incredibly inventive Dissim Inverted Lighter lets you put a flame to just about anything without ever posing a threat to your nearby fingers. That’s because it’s ergonomically designed to light in multiple directions, up or down, without putting your fingers or whatever else in the way in danger.

The secret behind the Dissim Inverted Lighter lies in its exquisite design. Boasting a patent-pending finger hole, you can grip the lighter in an incredibly comfortable way while firmly igniting the flame, no matter how you hold it. And since it’s made with high-quality materials (which is more you can say for those cheap ones you pick up from the drug store), you can bet this lighter will last a long time. You can even refill it, completely negating the need for disposable lighters.

From its dynamic angled flames to its adjustable intensity, this lighter is clearly the only one you’ll ever need. It’s no wonder it earned over $300,000 bucks on Kickstarter! Just check out what awesome things people are saying about the innovative gadget online!

“Great company that stands by their product.” – James R Jatho

“Love my lighter. Feels good, lights great.” – Elizabeth

“I absolutely love these lighters! I cannot wait for new products, especially colors!!” – Lisa S. Right now, you can get the Dissim Inverted Lighter at 16% off for just $40 bucks. Price subject to change.

