Lori Loughlin Has ‘High Anxiety’ About Getting COVID-19 While In Prison, Insider Shares

Lori Loughlin reportedly isn’t crying all the time in prison, but does have “high anxiety” about getting COVID-19, an insider shared.

“She’s [Loughlin’s] not crying every night but I have been told she has high anxiety,” former inmate turned prison consultant, Holli Coulman, told the Daily Mail about the 56-year-old actress’ stay in prison in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

“My clients who are there have said no crying but high anxiety – not about the prisoners but the Covid and the issues with that,” she added. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

Coulman continued, “It’s not being able to go and pick up the phone when the phones are supposed to be on and go call somebody. She’s alone.”

The former inmate went on to explain that with phone calls reduced due to the pandemic and the prison being very “dirty,” it’s just not something the “Fuller House” star is “used to.”

“From a nice home to laying on a mat wearing a uniform,” she added. “You’re wearing a uniform that is a men’s uniform. She’s wearing boots. Not Gucci shoes, she’s wearing boots. These are things she’s not used to.”

Coulman explained that the prison is “very small” and one of the “older prisons in the US” and that inside it looks “like a rundown community college government building with old tile, old lights, fluorescence.”

‘It’s dirty,” the insider added. “You never can get rid of the dirt. It is not a pleasant place. They do have some grass in the prison grounds but if you can just imagine, it’s old furniture, metal furniture, nothing aesthetically, remotely modern.”

Loughlin began her two-month sentence on October 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, just outside of San Francisco, for her part in the national college admission scandal.

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced in August to serve time in prison after the two admitted to paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli’s admissions into the University of Southern California as competitive rowing recruits.