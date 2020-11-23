Louisville’s Basketball Team Has An Absurd Bench During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Louisville’s basketball team will use a ridiculous bench this season.

Shannon Russell tweeted a photo of the bench the Cardinals will use this season during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s downright absurd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The chairs are all spaced out, and there is a gigantic glass barrier blocking the players from anything other than the court. You can take a look at the setup below.

Behold, Louisville’s bench. It’s protected by plexiglass and, as you can see, chairs are distanced. pic.twitter.com/axgIqmfmG6 — Shannon Russell (@slrussell) November 23, 2020

Is this really necessary? I’m open to hearing ideas about the glass barrier, which still seems unnecessary, but the chairs being spaced out is nuts.

Why is that necessary? The people putting this together realize the players shower, dress and spend time together in the same locker room and play in practice against each other, right?

The idea that players need to be socially distanced on the bench as they wait to get on the floor is absurdly stupid.

I’m all for being safe and smart. I really am, but I’m also for common sense. Explain to me how Louisville’s bench is necessary. Seriously, somebody explain it.

What a wild bench for the upcoming basketball season. It’s just the latest example of the fact that we’re living through wild times in the world of sports.