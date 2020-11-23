Melania Wows In Gorgeous Black And White Coat And Boots Combo During Arrival Of White House Christmas Tree

Melania Trump truly turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous coat and boots combo during the arrival of the 2020 White House Christmas Tree.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, black and white checkered coat that went down to her knees as she welcomed the annual Christmas Tree at the North Portico entrance. The tree was delivered by a horse drawn carriage. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, black high heel boots and matching gloves. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Here is video of the arrival, complete with a the United States Marine Band playing carols including “Oh Christmas Tree” and “Hark the Herald Angles Sing,” according to a FLOTUS pool report.

LIVE: @FLOTUS participates in the White House Christmas tree delivery https://t.co/sG1DxeMIF4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2020

This year’s tree comes from Dan and Bryan Trees in West Virginia, per the pool report. The Fraser Fir stands 18 and 1/2 feet tall and will reside in the Blue Room of the White House.

