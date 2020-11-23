Newly-Elected Congresswoman Asks Capitol Police For Permission To Carry Her Glock

Newly-elected Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, who is set to represent the state’s 3rd congressional district, has reportedly reached out to Capitol Police inquiring whether or not she can carry a firearm on her person while on Capitol Hill, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Boebert, a supporter of the Second Amendment, unseated her district’s multi-term Republican incumbent in a 2020 primary and is the owner of a gun-themed restaurant named Shooters Grill in the city of Rifle, Colorado, according to the AP.

Boebert first came under the national spotlight in the Fall of 2019 when she confronted presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, telling him “Hell no you’re not,” to O’Rourke’s comment of “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s.”

Officials with Capitol Police verified that “There is no standing requirement” that lawmakers notify Capitol Police when carrying a firearm while in the Capitol, and that the only regulation is the requirement of the weapon’s safe storage, the AP reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Biden’s Gun Tax Could Cost Gun Owners Upwards Of $34 Billion)

Officials did not confirm how many members of Congress currently carry firearms with them when asked in 2018.

A federal regulation from 1967 prohibits the government from prohibitng members of Congress to keep firearms within the confines of their office. However, firearms are not permitted in the House Chamber.